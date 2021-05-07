DIY Mother’s Day Flower Arrangements with Flower Child

HOUSTON — Every mom loves flowers on Mother’s Day. And why not make your own arrangement?! CW39 Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe paid a visit to Flower Child, nestled on Hope Farms, the 7-acre urban farm located in Sunnyside. 

Behind it all is Gracie Cavnar,  Founder and CEO of Recipe for Success Foundation. She showed Maggie a DIY Mother’s Day Flower Arrangement. You can also, purchase your arrangement from Flower Child. For more, please visit: https://flowerchild.love/

For more on Recipe for Success Foundation, please visit: https://www.recipe4success.org/

For more on Hope Farms, please visit: https://hopefarmshtx.org/

