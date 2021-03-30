Drive-In to support Kinder High School for Preforming and Visual Arts

Houston (CW39) – The non-profit that supports Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, HSPVA Friends, is hosting Encore at the Drive-In on Tuesday at the MoonStruck Drive-In.

It’s the 15th annual Encore event and this year it changed from a luncheon into a socially-distanced drive-in.

There will be live and virtual performances by Kinder HSPVA students, and a presentation by 2021 Distinguished Alum Justin Simien (Theatre ’01), who will talk about his work writing and directing for television and film. His credits include Dear White People, Bad Hair, and an upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series about Lando Calrissian.

Guests can buy parking spaces for their party and be able to socialize in a masked, outdoor setting, or enjoy the show from the privacy of their own car.

The event is at the MoonStruck Drive-In, 100 Bringhurst St.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the program begins at 7:15 p.m. Individual tickets (2 guests in 1 car) start at $500. Ticket options are available up to $25,000, with up to five cars at capacity.

Click here to purchase tickets.