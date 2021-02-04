February gardening tips you’ll love from Hope Farms

HOUSTON, Tx (NEXSTAR) — It’s February and that means love is in the air and your roses are in full bloom.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe paid her monthly visit to Recipe for Success Foundation’s Hope Farms. The 7-acre urban farm is in the Sunnyside neighborhood. What has long been considered a “food dessert”. Gracie Cavnar, Founder and CEO of Recipe for Success Foundation, is hoping to change that one veggie at a time.

Tyler Froberg, Managing Director of Hope Farms, has farming in his blood. He shares some tips for gardening during February and a checklist of chores. Not to mention vegetables that promote heart health.

For more on Recipe for Success Foundation, please visit: https://www.recipe4success.org/

For more on Hope Farms, please visit: https://hopefarmshtx.org/