Fishy Findings: TV producer-writer says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal

LOS ANGELES – A California man claims he had extra crunch in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, nice and sugar-coated shrimp tails!

Jensen Karp, a comedy writer, who is also married to Danielle Fishel aka Topanga from Boy Meets World, tweeted out his fishy findings.

On Monday, Karp, 41, first posted a picture of what he alleges are pieces of shrimp that he found inside the Cinnamon Toast Crunch he bought at the Woodland Hills Costco in California.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Stuff like this is all at the bottom of the bag, and what appears to be cooked ONTO some squares. Please be nice with your guesses l, because I will walk into traffic if I ate what I think it is… pic.twitter.com/Zs7ZDygTxA — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

Cinnamon Toast Crunch then responded to one of Karp’s tweets.

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

Karp then served up this response:

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Karp says labs across the country are offering their services to figure out what exactly was in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

So far Karp says he has had no ill side-effects besides losing his appetite.

Stay tuned to the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal chronicles, which has left many on the edge of their seats.