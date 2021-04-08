FREE admission to Holocaust Museum Houston for Yom HaShoah Remembrance Day

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for something to take the family to that’s free and informational, then head to the Holocaust Museum on Thursday, April 8th for Yom HaShoah Remembrance Day.

Holocaust Museum Houston will host free admission on Thursday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of Yom HaShoah, a day of remembrance as the community mourns the loss of the 6 million Jewish people who perished in the Holocaust and honors those who survived. Holocaust Survivor Ruth Steinfeld will share her story at 1:45 p.m. to socially distanced visitors in the Museum’s Herzstein Theater.

November 9, 2018 marked the 80th anniversary of the November Pogrom known as Kristallnacht. During the November Pogrom, Nazi thugs went through the streets of Germany and, in plain view, set synagogues on fire, smashed the window fronts of Jewish businesses, attacked Jewish people and vandalized their apartments. Houston Holocaust survivor, Ruth Steinfeld experienced the November Pogrom first-hand. Ruth and her sister Lea lived in Sinsheim, Germany when Hitler came to power. The family was deported to the Gurs internment camp in 1940, and their mother was faced with a very difficult decision: to let a Jewish philanthropic organization called Oeuvres de Secours aux Enfants (OSE) take her daughters to safety or keep them with her. Ruth and her sister’s lives were forever altered after that moment.

Face masks are required for all visitors ages 10 and over. Visitors in need of a face mask will be provided one. For the safety of our patrons, HMH will provide a finger glove to ensure participation but no direct touch of interactive exhibit elements. For more information, visit hmh.org/visit.

