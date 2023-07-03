HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston-based nonprofit is serving over 8,000 families and children in need over the summer. Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands through schools in underserved communities and those labeled as food deserts.

The organization teaches families how to make changes in their lifestyle and how to use the fresh produce in their cooking to help prevent disease via a simple, three-part formula: Produce Distribution + Nutrition Education + Fun Food Experience.

Lisa Helfman, co-founder of Brighter Bites, visited the CW39 Studios to discuss the incredible work the program has done and how the community can volunteer to continue to support their cause.

If you are interested in packing produce or distribution, visit Brighterbites.org.