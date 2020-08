HOUSTON — It’s been three years since Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc on Texas. While some have rebuilt, Houstonians like Mark and Monica Hendricks are still living in deplorable conditions.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe shares their story and how you can help.

