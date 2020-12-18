Historic Holiday Lights: Enjoy River Oaks Christmas lights tour on Houston History Bus

RIVER OAKS, Tx (NEXSTAR) – Ditch the sleigh and hop on Mister McKinney’s Houston History Bus for his annual River Oaks Holiday Lights Tour. In addition to seeing the beautiful holiday displays, McKinney will teach you the history of the home and homeowners.

The Houston History Bus is unique, as it is a converted open-air school bus. Making it safe to celebrate during COVID. All guests are required to wear masks and there’s a limited capacity on each tour.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe takes us on a sneak peak of the tour.

Enjoy Mister McKinney’s River Oaks Christmas Lights Tours every night between 5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. through January 3, 2021.

TEXT Your First and Last Name & Number of People to: 713-364-8674

For more information, please visit: www.MisterMcKinney.com

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.