HOUSTON, Tx (NEXSTAR) – The holidays have gone “wild” at the Houston Zoo Lights. It has been transformed into a winter wonderland with many different displays.

It’s safe and family friendly. Sip hot chocolate as you stroll through the beautiful Houston Zoo grounds and take in the sights and sounds of the season. Experience the spectacular 125-foot-long, Infinity Tunnel of Light. You can even take a socially distanced photo with Santa.

Enjoy from now until January 10, 2021.

For more, please visit: www.houstonzoo.org

