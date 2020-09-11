Honoring our local heroes on 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance

HOUSTON — It’s been 19 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks. On this Day of Service and Remembrance it gives all of us time to reflect on the devastating terror attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives and to honor first responders.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spent the morning honoring local heroes within the Houston Fire Department at Station 8.

She spoke with several firefighters about what today means to them. They also told her why they chose to be a firefighter and put their lives on the line for ours.

Honoring Our Heroes. CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe at Houston Fire Station 8

As a way to say “thank you”, CW39 Houston and Chick-fil-A surprised the firefighters with breakfast.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe even put herself in their “boots”, trying on the gear.

We salute and honor all our first responders, today and every day.

