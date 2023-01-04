LAMIK Beauty is a clean beauty brand made in Houston, Texas. It launched on HSN, making the brand the first black woman owned makeup brand to launch on The National Home Shopping Network (HSN). Kim Roxie, the founder of LAMIK, is a celebrated esthetician and makeup artist with over a decade of experience.

She developed her signature product called the Revelation brow duo after suffering from alopecia (hair loss) on her scalp and brows. This product was the solution for her and became the solution for many others too. The products are simple to use, and it caters to an inclusive range of skin tones.

Tune into Lamik’s next debut on HSN February 9 at 6 pm CST.