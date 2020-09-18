Houston Botanic Garden Opens

HOUSTON (CW39) — Escape to an urban oasis.

Phase One of Houston Botanic Garden, the city’s new living museum for plants, officially opens to the public on Friday September 18, 2020.

The only botanic garden within the city limits, it sprouted up just east of I-45 South on Park Place Blvd..

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe has more from the President and General Counsel Claudia Gee Vassar about the excitement surrounding the new opening.

Here’s a look!

Once inside you’ll be able to explore 132 acres of plants from around southeast Teas and from around the world. The biodiversity represents the diversity of Houston.

Here are all the details for you to go out and explore.

Where: 8210 Park Place Blvd., Houston, Texas 77017

It’s on the site of the old Glennbrook Golf Course, across 45 from Hobby Airport.

When: Open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., seven days a week

Tickets are available online at Houston Botanic Garden.

Houston Botanic Garden is open with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Facemasks are required to visit. View Garden Rules.

