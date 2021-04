HOUSTON – Follow your fork to the 6th annual Houston Black Restaurant Week, starting Friday, April 2nd.

It’s a week filled with heritage and cuisine from over 100 Black-owned restaurants in Houston, Galveston, and Beaumont.

This year they’re serving up even more options by including food trucks, sweets and more!

Enjoy now through Sunday, April 11th.

For more, please visit: https://blackrestaurantweeks.com/houston-directory/

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.