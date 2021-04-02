Houston Happening: Tomato time at Hope Farms

Sunnyside – Spring has sprung and that means it’s the perfect time to spring into action and plant tomatoes in your garden.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe paid her monthly visit to Recipe for Success Foundation’s Hope Farms. The 7-acre urban farm is in the Sunnyside neighborhood. What has long been considered a “food dessert”. Gracie Cavnar, Founder and CEO of Recipe for Success Foundation, is hoping to change that one veggie at a time.

Tyler Froberg, Managing Director of Hope Farms, has farming in his blood. He shares some tips for planting the perfect tomatoes and why now

For more on Recipe for Success Foundation, please visit: https://www.recipe4success.org/

For more on Hope Farms, please visit: https://hopefarmshtx.org/

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.