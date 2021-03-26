Houston Happenings: Explore your body and an ancient city that vanished at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

HOUSTON – There’s so much to explore at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe gives us a sneak peek at two of the newer exhibits. She had the best tour guide, Dr. Dirk Van Tuerenhout, Curator of Anthropology.

First stop, BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life. The fascinating exhibit delivers a breathtaking encounter with the inner workings of the human body from conception until death. It showcases the wonders of human development, with the over 100 preserved human specimens.

Next, they travelled back in time to the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. POMPEII: The Exhibition transports visitors nearly 2,000 years through the past to Ancient Rome, offering them an unparalleled glimpse into the daily lives of Roman citizens.

It also shows the aftermath When Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 C.E., the city was frozen in a state of frenzied panic, blanketed beneath volcanic ash and pumice. Preserved for over a millennium until its discovery in the late 16th century, the snapshot in time of Pompeii offers a holistic picture of life as it utterly was before vanishing.

Both exhibits are on display until September.

For more info, please visit: www.hmns.org