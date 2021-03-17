Houston Happenings: Want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? You’re in luck!

HOUSTON – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Grab your green and celebrate either in person or virtually with these Houston Happenings.
Lucky’s Pub West St. Patrick’s Day 2021
What: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in person and virtually
Where: Lucky’s Pub West, 17754 Katy Fwy, Houston
Info: https://luckyspub.com/west/
The Shamrock Show at Houston Improv
What: Join comedians Judaea Driscoll and Andy Huggins along with headliner Slade Ham in a socially distanced comedy show.
Where: Houston Improv, 7620 Katy Fwy, Houston
When: Wednesday, March 17th at 7:30 p.m.
Info: https://improvtx.com/houston/
Shamrock at the Square
What: McTeggart Irish Dancers, Houston will perform live and teach dance at Memorial City. The event will also be streamed on Memorial City Mall’s Facebook page for a virtual option.
Where: Memorial City Mall
When: Wednesday, March 17th at 11 a.m.
Info: https://www.facebook.com/MemorialCityMall
Please celebrate responsibly!