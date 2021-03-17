Houston Happenings: Want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? You’re in luck!

HOUSTON – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Grab your green and celebrate either in person or virtually with these Houston Happenings.

Lucky’s Pub West St. Patrick’s Day 2021

What: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in person and virtually

Where: Lucky’s Pub West, 17754 Katy Fwy, Houston

Info: https://luckyspub.com/west/

The Shamrock Show at Houston Improv

What: Join comedians Judaea Driscoll and Andy Huggins along with headliner Slade Ham in a socially distanced comedy show.

Where: Houston Improv, 7620 Katy Fwy, Houston

When: Wednesday, March 17th at 7:30 p.m.

Info: https://improvtx.com/houston/

Shamrock at the Square

What: McTeggart Irish Dancers, Houston will perform live and teach dance at Memorial City. The event will also be streamed on Memorial City Mall’s Facebook page for a virtual option.

Where: Memorial City Mall

When: Wednesday, March 17th at 11 a.m.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/MemorialCityMall

Please celebrate responsibly!