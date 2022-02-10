HOUSTON (KIAH) — Help make a 102-yr-old WWII veteran’s birthday wish come true!

All that Joseph Bucko of Sansea, Massachusetts wants for his birthday are for people to send him cards. Oh and did we mention he’s about to turn 102 on March 20th.

His daughter is hoping to receive 102 cards for his 102nd birthday.

Anyone interested in sending Mr. Bucko a card can mail to: Joseph Bucko 43 Laurel Ave., Swansea, MA 02777

Happy Birthday and thank you for your service!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens