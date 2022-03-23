HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s National Puppy Day! PetSuites of America joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe with a dog up for adoption.

Meet Chica! She is a super sweet Staffie mix who loves toys, playing with other dogs and mostly snuggles! She was originally pulled from Barc in April of 2021 where she was scheduled to be euthanized. Eventually she spent a month at a Rehabilitation center where they worked on her getting more comfortable being handled and doing some training.

Petsuites saw a post where her rescuer was reaching out for financial help to continue her socialization. We offered to take her in, work on her socialization, and have our trainer work with her as well. She has made a dramatic change since first arriving. She went from a super scared pup to now wagging her tail and excited to see us! We think she is about 7 years old.

She would make someone an awesome new family member!

Anyone interested can call or text Petsuites Cypress at 281-640-0051 or email cypress@petsuitesofamerica.com and we can get them more info. You can also email the rescuer directly at castelblanco09@gmail.com.

