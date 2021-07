HOUSTON — If you’re lookin for the ingredients for a fantastic Fourth of July celebration, or for any summertime party, we’ve got ya covered.

Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe spoke with EMMY Award-winning TV host, food & travel writer, and recipe developer, Kae Lani Palmisano, for some great and affordable ideas!

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.