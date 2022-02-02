HOUSTON (KIAH) – You want your big day to be as unique as your love story. Galveston Island has the setting, flexibility and expertise to make your Big Day everything you have dreamed of.

Take care of all the details: The dress, the flowers, invitations, the music, cake and the menu, the linens – there is so much to consider.

These are just a few of the details that will make your day memorable and unique. Then of course, there is the venue; from beach to ballroom, from rainforest to lush gardens or even a sunset cruise; you will find the options and experts at this Wedding Show to help you plan it all. Questions, tastings, presentations, tours and more with over 40 vendors and a variety of staged areas throughout the Moody Gardens property that range from intimate to grand event scenarios.

See it, feel it, immerse yourself in all that your wedding day can be as you plan for your happily ever after.

An Island Wedding Show at Moody Gardens

Sunday, Feb. 13 (12pm – 4pm)

https://www.moodygardens.com/weddingshow/

Tickets will be available for $10 at the door

Proceeds benefit Moody Gardens Conservation Fund

