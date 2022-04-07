HOUSTON (KIAH) – Baseball is back! The Houston Astros’ opener is in Anaheim against the Angels. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is getting ready for the season with two local minority small business owners who also are crushing it when it comes to Astros merchandise.

Meet Ranard Hardman of Nard Got Sole and Ellyse Espinoza of State Line Designs.

