Astros superfan’s 18th birthday wish comes true after meeting Jose Altuve ahead of World Series

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s World Series week and Houston Happens has got ya covered! Host Maggie Flecknoe is joined live in studio by Houston Astros’ biggest fan, Maanav Gupta.

Gupta has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. But he hasn’t let that stop him from pursuing his dreams. Gupta loves sports, especially Houston sports. He started his own YouTube sports talk show, “Maanav’s Sports Talk Show”, where he gives commentary.

This year for his 18th birthday he took to social media saying it’s a dream of his to meet Jose Altuve. Gupta’s wish was granted! He not only got to meet Altuve, he interviewed him as well.

Now as the Astros get ready to take on the Atlanta Braves, Gupta gives his analysis and World Series prediction.

To follow Gupta, please visit: https://twitter.com/MGSportsTalk

