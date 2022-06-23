HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, rounds out her week with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe by showcasing baby and kid essentials for summertime. Here’s a preview of the brands featured with links to each site.

Silky Slumberzzz

Slumberzzz products are the first of its kind satin infant products created by a neonatal nurse to help protect against hair breakage and bald spots caused by friction in babies. It makes the perfect gift for those who just welcomed a baby! Silky Slumberzzz offers the only 2 in 1 Satin Head Shaping Pillow that protects babies delicate hair and helps prevent Plagiocephaly, otherwise known as flat head syndrome. All Silky Slumberzzz satin baby products are made with 100% satin and come with removable casings for easy washing. A dream come true for both parents and their littles! https://www.silkyslumberzzz.com

Bumco

Bumco is the forward-thinking, woman-owned brand, and the original creator of The Baby Bum Brush diaper cream applicator, keeping fingers clean from diaper cream! Buzzfeed calls it a “top underrated parenting item” and over 1 million parents who have made the switch would agree it’s a must-have! There’s an entire line of innovative “Game Changers for Diaper Changers,” including their Diaper Clutch wristlets that have an *Airtight* Wipes Pouch (doesn’t dry out wipes), the Sticky Flippy motor skills tool, and more! https://bumco.com

Hickory Hills Clothing Co.

Hickory Hills Clothing is designed by a mom and inspired by her daughter, providing gorgeous matching mother and daughter dresses perfect for family pictures, summer gatherings, or matching with your mini-me. Each design is uniquely made, based on customer feedback. Pieces are available in a number of sizes and styles, making it fun to begin making memories with your mini-me today! https://hickoryhillscompany.com

Strawberry Pencil Magic

Strawberry Pencil Magic is a colorful children’s picture book series that allows a child’s imagination to flourish! Author Michael Girgenti’s dream of creating a platform for children’s stories has created a self-publishing company with original content for a new generation of readers. Strawberry Pencil Magic books have been number one in specific children’s books categories on Amazon and it is a Royal Dragon Fly Awards 1st Place Winner! https://www.strawberrypencilmagic.com

Stairslide

Looking for a way to keep kids busy indoors and off their screens? Turn your stairs into a slide with StairSlide! Your home will quickly become the cool place to hang out in the neighborhood and a fun playground to keep the kids entertained for hours. The durable, easy-to-assemble slide is Made in the USA and grabs onto steps with rubber grips. It’s easy to clean and conveniently stacks together in sections for storage. Kids can even set it up themselves! https://stairslide.com/

How amazing are these brands, right? Wishing you a happy summer filled with family, friends, and great summer must-haves!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.