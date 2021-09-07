HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe with her five back to school and work essentials.

Mightly

Mightly encourages kids to play friendly and be friendly to the planet. They do this beautifully by offering quality organic clothing in fun styles that kids want to wear. Founded by three moms, they know what matters. Things such as tagless itch-free labels, soft-covered elastic waistbands, and flat seams. Clothing tough enough to withstand everyday activities, yet gently made to ensure all items are sustainable, causing no harm to kids or the environment. All at an affordable price.

Buzzpatch

MagicPatch, made by BuzzPatch, is your BFF for instant itch relief and comfort when bitten. Chemical-free with fun designs, kids won’t mind wearing these bandages to school and stopping the dreaded itch from becoming a greater annoyance. MagicPatch helps those who succumb to a bug bite. Keep them nearby for the school year and know that relief is close at hand. Teachers and school nurses find them quite helpful. Us adults love the relief for our bites as well!

Dental Lace

Proper dental care is key to a healthy lifestyle. So is being kind to the planet. Dental Lace is the first refillable and zero waste dental floss. It’s time to say goodbye to ugly waste and smile bright knowing you’re making an impact. The brand makes it simple to swap your standard floss to its compostable, biodegradable, and non-toxic dental floss. The innovative offerings come in fashionable containers that look great in your bathroom and, more importantly, are good for the environment.

August + Monroe

Sensitive skin has a new best friend and your dermatologist approves. Introducing Calm Cream, a new face cream that gets rid of any blemishes, redness or acne scars. It’s a lightweight gel texture that soothes, hydrates and heals your skin all at once. Calm Cream also has anti-inflammatory ingredients such as willow bark extract and ginger to help with signs of aging. The brand has developed quite the following since launching its hero product, 3-in-1 Blemish Camouflage, frequently selling out several times each month. Calm Cream works in sync with Blemish Camouflage and any serums. Check out the wonderful benefits for yourself, all in sustainable packaging that’s super easy to refill!

Truffoire

Truffoire is a luxury brand committed to providing the highest quality and most advanced anti-aging skincare products formulated with truffles. The brand was developed with the dream of delivering a spa-quality experience in the comfort of one’s home with products that have been formulated using cutting-edge technologies. Its laboratories combine delicious truffles with the proven benefits of professional skin ingredients to satisfy the dreams of millions of women who use its products to defy the aging process daily.

