HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s back-to-school! And school safety is at the top of everyone’s minds.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sits down with CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious, to talk about back-to-school safety tips. From posting those cute first day of school pics, to talking to your kids about staying safe, they have a very honest and real conversation.

For more from Crime Stoppers, visit: crime-stoppers.org

