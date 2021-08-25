HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe with some amazing products to help get your beauty health and wellness needs.

RapidLash

Available at CVS

www.rapidlash.com

RapidLash works to enhance, condition, moisturize and strengthen lashes to give you a serious glamour boost in as little as 30 days, and features a proprietary and innovative Hexatein®1 Complex, comprised of six highly effective ingredients designed to condition, moisturize and boost the appearance of lashes.

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado Hair Conditioner

$29.95 at www.BUYWOW.COM

Packed with ultra-rich natural ingredients, the WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Coconut Avocado hair conditioner is the dynamic solution to revive your hair and scalp. The Bioactive formula will leave your hair smoother, stronger and flake free.

WOW Skin Science shares your passion for quality, nature and health, which is bottled into every WOW product. These products are powered by natural bio-active ingredients and aren’t spoiled by artificial additives or harmful synthetic chemicals.

Kindra

www.OurKindra.com

Kindra is a modern wellness brand for menopause essentials that are plant-powered, estrogen-free, and science-backed. Kindra’s best-selling, cult favorite Daily Vaginal Lotion, available at OurKindra.com, boasts a trifecta of skin-critical, restorative lipids – including coconut, safflower, sunflower oils – for maximum skin hydration and long-lasting comfort during your everyday life and intimate relationships.

onlinepilatesclasses.com

30 minutes of Pilates a day sets us up to be a better person for ourselves, our family, friends, job – when we feel better, we do life better all around. That’s why Lesley Logan started OnlinePilatesClasses.com. These exercise flashcards are like having a private Pilates studio in the palm of your hand.

