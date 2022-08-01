HOUSTON (KIAH) — SmartScaping Landscaping & Design, a premiere Black-owned, Houston-based landscaping maintenance and design company, is expanding their “SmartScaping Cares” community

program to offer students, age 16-25, immediate employment opportunities, paid internships as part

of an upcoming Co-Op Program in partnership with HISD schools, and a career path toward

entrepreneurship in the landscaping industry!

The SmartScaping Cares Youth Outreach initiative is designed to give young people a head start

toward a career in a growing industry with immediate, well-paying jobs and the opportunity for

students to earn academic credits and paid training while learning the practical hands-on

maintenance and design side the trade, along with the office and management skills necessary to

become an entrepreneur through the new Co-Op Program.

Bryan Smart, Founder & CEO of SmartScaping Landscaping & Design joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share more.

For more information on Youth Opportunities and the SmartScaping Cares program email

office@smartscaping.co or visit http://www.smartscaping.co.

