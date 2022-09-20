HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s National Indoor Plant Week! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating with Bree Iman Clarke, founder of The Plant Project.

The Plant Project, the first Black woman-owned plant shop in Texas, is inviting the community to celebrate the beauty, healthy benefits, and pure joy live plants bring to interior spaces during National Indoor Plant Week, September 20–25, 2022 at their Montrose plant boutique in Houston!

The neighborhood plant shop, located at 2031 Buffalo Terrace, will be sharing all the healthy benefits of houseplants, offering free Plant Care 101 Workshops, launching a fun, new Plant Bar, where customers can come in and pot their own plants, learn how to care for them and connect with neighbors, and offering discounts, plant giveaways and gift card giveaways all this week!

The Plant Project Houston shop, located at 2031 Buffalo Terrace in Montrose, is open Tuesday – Friday, 12pm-6:00pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm.

For more information on The Plant Project Houston visit www.theimanproject.com/plantproject.

