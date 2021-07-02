Cell phone emergency repair with uBreakiFix by Asurion

HOUSTON – This year’s July 4th celebrations are expected to be big. And so are the number of phone mishaps. Tech care company Asurion cites Independence Day as the most dangerous day for your phone. Last Fourth of July, Asurion saw a 37% jump in damage, lost and theft phone claims compared to any other day of the year and this year, the company expects an even greater surge as pent-up demand has more people hitting the beach, boat or barbecue with their phone in hand.

A local uBreakiFix District Store Manager shares with Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe his top tips to help keep your phone safe during the dangerous holiday. If you run into any issues with your phone, laptop, tablet, game console or any other tech device, visit any of their 20 locations across the greater Houston area for a free assessment. For more info, visit uBreakiFix.com.

Use code UBREAK10 in stores at check out for $10 off a repair, now through the end of July. Valid at participating locations. Discount applies to repairs completed in uBreakiFix stores. One redemption per customer. Not valid with other offers.

Sponsored by uBreakiFix by Asurion

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.