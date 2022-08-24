HOUSTON (KIAH) – Named one of the “Top 100 Restaurants in Texas” by Yelp, The Cookshack is known for its hot chicken, available in five different levels of heat varying from “Not Hot” to “AMF” (Adios My Friend).

The Cookshack co-founder and CEO Mark Rogers joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe LIVE in studio to talk about their two new Houston-area locations.

For more information, visit https://www.thecookshack.com/

