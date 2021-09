HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It’s a story that we report on far too often, road rage incidents, some ending in shootings or killings. Even involving children.

Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe for this week’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

For more on Crime Stoppers Houston, please visit: https://crime-stoppers.org/

And for more on Rania Mankarious including her podcast, please visit: www.raniamankarious.com

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.