Crime Tip Tuesday: Schools on high alert after TikTok challenges

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Schools are on high alert after the latest TikTok challenges. These challenges encourage students to steal or vandalize school property, or even most recently to slap a teacher.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe spoke with the CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston Rania Mankarious about the dangers and consequences of these challenges. Find out more in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

