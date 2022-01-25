HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another week, another dangerous TikTok challenge. Whoosh bottle experiment is the latest dangerous TikTok challenge. Leaving some teens with severe injuries and burns.

Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, sits down with Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston to discuss more in this week’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

Mankarious discuses these challenges and more in her new book, ‘The Online World, What You Think You Know and What You Don’t

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens