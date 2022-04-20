HOUSTON (KIAH) – CrossWalk Center, a Houston-based nonprofit which strives to stop the cycle of recidivism, is launching a seamless re-entry discipleship program specifically for women.

Houston Happens host sits down with Paula Robinson, director of CrossWalk Center’s Women’s program, founder of Kingdom Life Outreach, ordained chaplain, and certified Christian counselor. Along with, Kiwanya Tende, a justice-involved alumna, author, master life coach, certified Christian counselor, and volunteer coordinator for CrossWalk Center.

For more, please visit: www.crosswalkcenter.org.