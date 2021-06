HOUSTON –Cruising is making it’s return to American waters in just a few days. Joining Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to fill us in about what to expect on a cruise vacation is Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom and lifestyle expert Tommy Didario.

For more, please visit: www.celebritycruises.com

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube