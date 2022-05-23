HOUSTON (KIAH) – May is Lupus Awareness Month. Dr. Brooke Goldner joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share her journey of beating Lupus and her mission to help others do the same.

Dr. Brooke Goldner is a board-certified medical doctor and the author of 3 best-selling books, Goodbye Lupus, Goodbye Autoimmune Disease, and Green Smoothie Recipes to Kick-Start Your Health & Healing.

Learn more about Dr. Goldner at GoodbyeLupus.com.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.