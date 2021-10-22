Fall Beauty, Health and Wellness

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe to help with some amazing Fall Beauty, Health and Wellness products to help you transition from Summer to Fall.

Hello Skincare

Hello Skincare is a direct-to-consumer beauty brand that harnesses the regenerative and therapeutic properties of powerful, high-quality and natural ingredients. All products are vegan-friendly and free of parabens, phosphates, sulfates and silicones. www.helloskincare.com

Rae Wellness

Rae Wellness is a values-led brand, championing well-being for all with its well-design supplements that are always pure, powerful and attainable. www.raewellness.co

America’s Best Contacts & Glasses

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses https://www.americasbest.com/

