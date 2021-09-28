HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe to share some amazing Fall Beauty, Health and Wellness products for all your must haves to help you transition from Summer to Fall.

See below for more product info:

Aleve

www.aleve.com/alevex

AleveX™ products provide temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints, offering targeted application that is fast, powerful, and long-lasting.

Nurish by Nature Made

A vitamin subscription service that uses a science-based assessment to offer personalized daily vitamin packets delivered to your doorstep. Learn more at www.nurish.com.

Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey

Comvita’s UMF 5+ Manuka Honey is designed to be part of your daily wellness routine. Add to your tea, yogurt, smoothies or enjoy by the spoon to enhance your morning health ritual, provide natural energy pre-workout, or even use as a DIY skin brightening face mask. Please visit www.comvita.com for more.

www.onlinepilatesclasses.com

Mat flash cards

30 minutes of Pilates a day sets us up to be a better person for ourselves, our family, friends, job – when we feel better, we do life better all around. That’s why Lesley Logan started www.OnlinePilatesClasses.com. These exercise flashcards are like having a private Pilates studio in the palm of your hand.

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.