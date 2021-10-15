FOR THE H! Houston Happens at Minute Maid Park ahead of Game 1 of ALCS

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Friday morning, Crush City! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe took the show on the road to Minute Maid Park. She has a full preview of Game 1 of the ALCS as the Houston Astros get ready to host the Boston Red Sox.

Join Maggie along with the Astros Shooting Stars, Orbit and more!

The Astros are the third team in MLB history to reach the league championship series in five consecutive seasons, joining the Braves (1995-99) and Athletics (1971-75). Houston manager Dusty Baker has only been around for these last two. He took over after manager A.J. Hinch was fired after being suspended for his part in the scheme.

