HOUSTON (KIAH) – One Houston Independent School District teacher decided to leave the classroom after 15 years to turn her baking side hustle into a business that’s now thriving.

Patrice Farooq is the owner of Cupcake Kitchen Houston. She joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to talk about her journey and the opening of her second location!

For more on Cupcake Kitchen Houston, click here.

