Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Founder's Day, Nexstar Media Group. (KIAH)

Founder’s Day, Nexstar Media Group. (KIAH)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — CW39 is teaming up with the Houston Food Bank this Thursday in honor of Founder’s Day.

We along with all Nexstar stations across the country are teaming up to serve in our annual Founder’s Day of Caring in a number of events that will take place this Thursday.

We encourage everyone to participate in their community and join us by using the following hashtags so we can share your pictures and videos, and memorable clips of you reaching out to serve in your community.

#NexstarCares and #NexstarNation

Need a little encouragement? Nexstar Media Group Chairman and CEO Perry Sook has more information about Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.

Here’s a look!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

