Friends For Life Annual Gala: A new era of sheltering

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) – Friends For Life Animal Shelter is always there showing up for Houston! The no-kill shelter also started free vet clinics during the pandemic.

They help so many, but now they need your help! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is a long-time supporter of the non-profit and is honored to be returning as emcee for Friends For Life’s Annual Gala. This year’s theme is, Age of Aquarius: A new era of sheltering.

Maggie sat down with Jennifer Hopkins who is in charge of  Marketing and Communications, to preview Saturday’s event. 

Details about the event:

  • Friends For Life Annual Gala
  • Saturday, October 9, 2021
  • 7:00 pm
  • Silver Street Studios

For more and how you can help in the new era of sheltering: https://friends4life.org/

To attend the gala or bid on the online auction, please visit: https://friends4life.org/gala/

