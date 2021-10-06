Friends For Life Annual Gala: A new era of sheltering

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Friends For Life Animal Shelter is always there showing up for Houston! The no-kill shelter also started free vet clinics during the pandemic.

They help so many, but now they need your help! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is a long-time supporter of the non-profit and is honored to be returning as emcee for Friends For Life’s Annual Gala. This year’s theme is, Age of Aquarius: A new era of sheltering.

Maggie sat down with Jennifer Hopkins who is in charge of Marketing and Communications, to preview Saturday’s event.

Details about the event:

Friends For Life Annual Gala

Saturday, October 9, 2021

7:00 pm

Silver Street Studios

For more and how you can help in the new era of sheltering: https://friends4life.org/

To attend the gala or bid on the online auction, please visit: https://friends4life.org/gala/

