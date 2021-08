HOUSTON — Between virtual learning and summer with the kids, you may have gained a wrinkle or two. Well, it’s time to send them back to school and get back your look!

Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa spoke with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe on how Plexaderm can help you get rid of wrinkles, under eye bags and more in just 10 minutes!

And there’s a special for Houston Happens viewers! $14.95 Trial Pack plus Free Shipping!

Call 1-800-961-1035 or visit, PlexadermTrial.com.

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.