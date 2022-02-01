HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Tuesday morning! It’s February 1st and also the start of The Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year! Following the lunar calendar based on the moon, and the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, the Lunar New Year is a holiday full of family, joy, fun, and firecrackers! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating with special guest Sherman Yeung, Chef and Owner of Tobiuo Sushi & Bar.

Tobiuo’s is hosting Lunar New Year Dinner

Saturday, Feb. 5th at at LaCenterra Shopping Center (23501 Cinco Ranch, Suite H130) in Katy, Texas

Special menu and desserts + popular menu favorites

Lion and dragon dances at 7 p.m.

Call for reservations: 281-394-7156

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens