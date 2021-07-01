Help Santa Ana family find late daughter’s missing doll left on United Airlines plane

HOUSTON – a California family needs our help in finding their late daughter’s doll.

Roselle and Jerome Martinez’s daughter Reagan, who had cerebral palsy, received the best gift on her 10th birthday! She was given a doll with her name on it and a bible verse.

Sadly, that would end up being her last birthday, as she passed away in December of last year.

Since then the family has taken the doll with them everywhere, to honor her.

Unfortunately, her mom says she accidentally left the doll on a United Airlines flight to Hawaii. They filed a report and checked United Airlines lost and found, but have not had any luck yet!



The doll could be here in Houston since United Airline’s main headquarters are here and all lost and found items end up here.

The family posted a plea on Facebook with the hashtag: #bringbackreagansdoll

Please, let’s find this doll!

