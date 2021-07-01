Help Santa Ana family find late daughter’s missing doll left on United Airlines plane

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON – a California family needs our help in finding their late daughter’s doll. 

Roselle and Jerome Martinez’s daughter Reagan, who had cerebral palsy, received the best gift on her 10th birthday! She was given a doll with her name on it and a bible verse.

Sadly, that would end up being her last birthday, as she passed away in December of last year.

Since then the family has taken the doll with them everywhere, to honor her.

Unfortunately, her mom says she accidentally left the doll on a United Airlines flight to Hawaii. They filed a report and checked United Airlines lost and found, but have not had any luck yet!


The doll could be here in Houston since United Airline’s main headquarters are here and all lost and found items end up here.

The family posted a plea on Facebook with the hashtag: #bringbackreagansdoll

Please, let’s find this doll!

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

July 4th Weekend Travel Temps - Star Harvey

Destination Texas, Lone Star Flight Museum - Sharron Melton

Sunrise time lapse, Tropical Storm Elsa, 7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss