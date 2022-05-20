HOUSTON (KIAH) – First cars, now bikes! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is joined by Houston ISD students as they get ready for Houston’s First Art Bike Festival!

Join Houston Parks Board and Orange Show Center for Visionary Art for Houston’s first Art Bike Festival on May 21. Building on the success of the iconic Art Car Parade, the Art Bike Festival will bring together Houstonians of all ages to celebrate Houston’s great parks and trails through art and creativity.

The day-long celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. in MacGregor Park. The parade will roll at 10 a.m. with participants joining a parade of art bikes created by students from more than 100 HISD schools. An organized bike route along Brays Bayou Greenway from MacGregor Park to Smither Park will invite community members, families, and friends to cycle together to an afternoon of awards, activities, and art.

The Art Bike Festival is presented in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, and Houston Independent School District.

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022

WHERE: MacGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Rd, Houston, TX 77021

