HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share some beauty and health ideas to help you this holiday season.
Jergens Cloud Crème Collection
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Jergens-Cloud-Creme-with-Hyaluronic-Complex-Non-Greasy-Breathable-Hydration-Body-Lotion-13-fl-oz/709911124
John Frieda Frizz Ease, Walmart
Feel free to create your own new holiday traditions and whichever festivities you choose to partake in, style your hair however you want to wear it with John Frieda’s incredible stylers.
Kiss, Dollar General
With a large assortment of designs and styles to choose from at Dollar General, you can get salon quality nails and lashes at home at a fraction of the cost! www.DollarGeneral.com
CELSIUS – Essential Energy
CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com