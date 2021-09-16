Holiday Gift Ideas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The holidays will be here before we know it. We’re already making our list and checking it twice. ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Maggie Flecknoe on Houston Happens with six great gift items for the holidays.

Here’s a peek at the brands featured in the segment.

Gleam

Be a gift-giving pro with the help from Gleam. This is the perfect head start for the holiday season for busy people everywhere. Gleam is a free app that reminds people of their loved one’s special events and holidays along with unique gift suggestions based on their interests. All gift recommendations come from small businesses focusing on sustainable and environmentally-friendly products. Thoughtful gifts, simplified – that’s what the Gleam app is all about.

Skinny Me Chocolate

Founded in 2015, SkinnyMe Chocolate is the premier gourmet chocolatier of zero sugar bars, squares, peanut butter cups, and baking melts. Using the Stevia leaf as a sweetener, the brand’s recipes have consumers indulging in guilt-free chocolate and loving every bite. Whether it’s s’mores time, a snack break, or a dessert-filled charcuterie board, SkinnyMe Chocolate is the perfect reason to slow down, sit back, and savor some me-time. Wine and chocolate don’t sound bad either!

Statement Peace

Statement Peace is an eco-friendly lifestyle brand that designs jewelry, accessories, and more with a focus on evoking vibes. Founder Jessica Lee believes energy is transferable and she is passionate about connecting and inspiring people through her work. Statement Peace is created from a place of authenticity, and it shows within their unique branding and elevated designs. Every “piece of peace” comes with its very own wooden stand for displaying their sustainable jewels.

Royal Therapy

Doesn’t curling up with premium bedding sound like a luxury? Royal Therapy thinks so and has designed an exquisite collection that looks divine, made to help you enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep. Nothing has been overlooked. Heat-dissipating technology eliminates thermal build-up while you sleep, keeping your body in comfort throughout the night. Quality, non-toxic materials and detailed construction for spinal alignment add to the exclusive design.

Bibado

The Coverall Weaning Bib from Bibado is so simple, yet so genius! Featuring new easy wipe 100% waterproof material in six fantastic new designs, it makes cleaning up a breeze. Its clever design features also make sure your little one can enjoy their mealtime adventure in comfort – while their clothes remain clean, dry and stain-free. Available as a long-sleeve bib and as a short-sleeve bib, both which are compatible with their new Handi Cutlery!

La Barkeria

La Barkeria, makers of all-natural dog treats, are delivered right to your door with homemade goodness and integrity. Handcrafted in small batches, the transparency is found on every label with no unnecessary ingredients or additives. The variety of treats help with arthritis, protein needs, and gut and coat health. The CBD treats are the best-sellers.

Check out these amazing brands for unique holiday gifts for loved ones this season.

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.