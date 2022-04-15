HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have a hoppin’ show for Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe.

Chef Troy Guard with Guard and Grace is LIVE in studio serving up a delicious Easter brunch!

Our fave lil “somebunny” Charlotte the Little Chef is here to decorate eggs!

Plus, enjoy a “PEEEPS show”! Producer John, Charlotte and John’s Little Brother from Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Zyon join Maggie to taste test all of the wacky and wonderful PEEPS flavors!

That and more headed your way!

