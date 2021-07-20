Hot products for summer entertaining

HOUSTON – Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. She has some of the hottest products for summer entertaining.

FUN WINE

www.funwine.com  

A Brand. A Mindset. An Attitude.

FUN WINE Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, all-natural ingredients, low ABV (5.5%), and only 59 versus 150 calories for a 5oz pour made with Monk Fruit.

Quest

www.QuestNutrition.com 

Quest Candy Bites are better-for-you, indulgent treats that allow consumers to satisfy their sweet tooth without all the sugar, packed with rich chocolate flavor and delicious fillings.

GoGo squeeZ

www.gogosqueez.com

GoGo squeeZ pouches are the perfect snack to fuel your kids for any adventure, camp snack or simply on the go and are made without preservatives or artificial flavors.

 

